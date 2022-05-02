Santosh Trophy: Kerala edge Bengal in shootout to emerge champions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2022 07:46 PM IST Updated: May 02, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Kerala head coach Bino George leads the victory parade. Photo: Special arrangement
Match Highlights
  • Kerala clinch their 7th Santosh Trophy
  • Goalkeeper Midhun V bags his second title

Kerala were crowned champions of the 75th Santosh Trophy at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Malappuram on Monday after a thrilling penalty shootout.

At the end of a dramatic final, Kerala edged West Bengal 5-4. The match was tied 1-1 in regulation time.  

Substitute Sajal Bag had missed Bengal's second spot kick while Kerala converted all five of theirs to triumph.

It is Kerala's seventh Santosh Trophy.

Earlier, Kerala had crawled their way back with a 116th minute equaliser to force penalties after Bengal had taken the lead in the first half of extra time.

Dilip Orawn had thought he had won it for Bengal, but substitute Ajayan stepped up to head in a late equaliser as the home crowd went berserk.

