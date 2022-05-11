Kerala Blasters extend contract of ISL Golden Glove Winner Prabhsukhan Gill

Kerala Blasters have extended the contract of ISL Golden Glove winner Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. The 21-year-old will remain with the losing ISL finalists till 2024.

Gill, who made his Blasters debut in the Durand Cup ahead of the ISL season kept seven cleansheets from 17 appearances in the league.

Gill made 49 saves for the Blasters in the season and had been the 'Emerging Player of the Month' for February.

"I'm indeed honoured to extend the contract with this great club,” Gill said. “The previous season was one of its kind. I believe the next two years with this club will be just great and enriching.”

Gill had started his professional career in 2014 with the Chandigarh Football Academy and later joined the AIFF Elite Academy. He was then selected to the squad of Indian Arrows, the developmental side of the All-India Football Federation that plays in the I-League.

After a series of consistent performances for the Indian Arrows in 2018, he won his first ISL contract with Bengaluru FC in 2019. He made two appearances for the club including a match in the AFC Cup Qualifier. Recently, KBFC had announced contract extensions for Bijoy Varghese, Jeakson Singh, and Marko Leskovic.