Fight breaks out between Indian, Afghan players after match | Video

Kolkata: A group of Indian and Afghanistan players were involved in pushing and shoving each other after the hosts registered a hard-fought 2-1 win in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Indian team grabbed the crucial three points after they beat Afghanistan 2-1 in a hard-fought Group D match. Sunil Chhetri struck his magic again with a swirling free-kick goal (85') but the Afghans pulled one back within three minutes from a Zubayr Amiri free header (88') before Sahal Abdul Samad's strike (90+2') sealed the deal for the Blue Tigers.

After losing the match, Afghanistan players expressed their frustration at the Indian players. In a video, widely shared on social media, three Afghanistan and two Indian players can be initially seen pushing and shoving before the scuffle escalates. However, Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh tried hard to pacify the players from both sides, but he was too pushed by the Afghanistan players.

Seeing the ugly scene, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials rushed to the ground but the scuffle only intensified. The organising committee has not said anything about the incident.