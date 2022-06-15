SAI to conduct football trials for its Centre of Excellence scheme in Malappuram

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited entries to football trials for its National Centre of Excellence in Thiruvananthapuram and Khelo India Athletes scheme.

The trials is for boys born between 2004 and 2006. It will be held at the University of Calicut between June 17 and 20.

"Athletes with exception talent can be given rational relaxation of age during trials based on the discretion of the selection committee," informed SAI in a press release.

The interested candidates are asked to report at the venue for registration and document verification by 7am on June 17.

The registration will be followed by physical tests on Day 1 and followed by games on the remaining day, informed SAI.

Candidates are asked to produce their Aadhaar card, certificates showing sporting achievements, educational qualification and proof of DOB besides passport size photographs.

Online Registration Link: https://forms.gle/PfwdKhVdN7AFBjcc7. For details, please visit the website https://www.lncpe.gov.in and https://www.sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in