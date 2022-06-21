Thanks to Twitter, Kerala Blasters likely to play friendly with Indian national team in Kerala

Thanks to Twitter, the stage is almost set for a friendly football contest between Kerala Blasters and the Indian men's national team in Kerala in September.

The understanding was reached between Igor Stimac, Indian men's football team head coach and Ivan Vukomanovic, the head coach of Kerala Blasters, during a friendly exchange on Twitter.

It was Blasters manager Ivan Vukomanovic who kicked off a conversation when he 'quote tweeted' a Stimac tweet.

The other day, Stimac had tweeted: "Want the next NT camp & games been hosted in KERALA in Sept. Time to spread football from south of India as well & feel the love & passion of fans from South too. KOLKATA is special for me & will see you again soon. KERALA let’s rally together to show what we can. JaiHind."

Vukomanovic had a proposal for his fellow European. "So, it means that we Kerala Blasters will have a friendly game against National team… I like that! Kerala, get ready! Blue tigers are coming in September."

Stimac was game for the idea. "Why not," he replied. But he had a condition. ".. the NT players who play for India from KB will play for India and I am sure that Kerala will paint everything in blue for the NT for FIFA games..."

And Vukomanovic replied: "No problem about that. All the players from Kerala Blasters

on NT list would play for NT. We would be very proud to see our boys wearing NT shirt.."