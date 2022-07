Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad got engaged to badminton player Reza Farhath on Sunday.

“Found my forever and made it official,” tweeted Sahal.

The striker was one of the stars of Kerala Blasters' run to the final of the last ISL season. They went down to Hyderabad FC on penalties to finish runners-up for the third time.

Sahal scored the winner as India edged out Afghanistan 2-1 in the Asian Cup qualifier last month.