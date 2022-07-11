Switzerland forced to cancel training after players show 'gastrointestinal symptoms'

Reuters
Published: July 11, 2022 04:42 PM IST
Switzerland drew with Portugal in their opening game. File photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington

Switzerland cancelled their training session on Monday ahead of their Women's European Championship match against Sweden after eight Swiss players and 11 staff members showed "gastrointestinal symptoms".

Switzerland are due to play Sweden, ranked as the second best team in the world, in their second match of Group C at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, on Wednesday.

The Swiss drew 2-2 with Portugal in their opening game. They are second in the group, which also includes defending champions the Netherlands.

