Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters crash out after defeat to Mohammedan in quarters

Kolkata: Kerala Blasters crashed out of the Durand Cup after a 0-3 defeat to Mohammedan SC in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Striker Dauda scored a second-half brace after SK Faiaz opened the scoring for Mohammedan inside 20 minutes.

With the first team preparing for the upcoming Indian Super League campaign, Kerala Blasters had rolled out its reserves for the Durand Cup.

The Blasters squad captained by goalkeeper Sachin Suresh finished with two wins and a draw besides two defeats.

Former Gokulam Kerala striker Marcus Joseph had a role in Mohammedan's opener as it was his cross that was netted by Faiaz.

The Blasters had a couple of chances to equalise in the first half, including a shot from Aimen being tipped over by Mawia.

The arrival of Dauda in the second half caused more problems for the Blasters' defence.

Result: Mohammedan 3 (Faiaz 17, Dauda 59, 84) bt Kerala Blasters 0