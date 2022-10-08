Five seasoned strikers who could light up Qatar 2022

Nothing excites a football fan more than a goal. Invariably star strikers are adored by their supporters across the globe. The FIFA World Cup is the biggest test for a footballer and greatness is attained based on the heroics in the showpiece. Onmanorama picks five experienced strikers who are set to light up Qatar 2022.

Robert Lewandowski



Robert Lewandowski, No. 9, holds the key to Poland's chances. File photo: AFP

The Polish striker is a goal machine. The former Bayern Munich star has been on a roll since moving to Barcelona this season. He is Poland's all-time top-scorer with 76 strikes from 134 matches. At 34 this could well be Lewandowski's final World Cup and he would be keen to put on a show. Poland are placed in Group C alongside Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Poland's progress will depend a lot on how their captain Lewandowski fares.

Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane is a prolific goal-getter. File photo: Reuters/Heiko Becker

The England captain is the fox in the box. Tottenham talisman Kane has the ability to be at the right place at the right time as his tally of 51 goals from 75 matches for England confirms. The 29-year-old relishes the big occasion as he won the Golden Boot in the last edition of the World Cup in Russia. His tally of six goals took England to their maiden World Cup semifinals since Italia 1990. England came close to ending their trophy drought at Euro 2020 before losing to Italy on penalties in the final at Wembley. England feature in a relatively easy Group B with Iran, USA and Wales being the other teams. Kane and the Three Lions will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema, right, could open up any defence. File photo: AFP

Benzema forced his way back into the French national squad last year following a stunning season for Real Madrid. However, a shock loss to Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals dashed his hopes of a grand comeback. At 34, Benzema continues to be a real threat and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann for company, the French could open up any defence. Coach Didier Deschamps will be keen to make the most of Benzema's experience and goal-scoring prowess. The defending champions should top Group D also consisting of Denmark, Australia and Tunisia. Benzema, who has 37 goals from 97 games for Les Bleus, will be determined to add to his kitty.

Romelu Lukaku

The opposition defenders will have a tough time if Romelu Lukaku is on song. File photo: Reuters: Alexander Hassenstein

Lukaku continues to be an enigma just like the Belgian national team. Time is running out for Belgium's golden generation as the team is yet to make it to the final of a major competition. Lukaku scored four goals as Belgium ended a best-ever third in Russia. The burly striker is back with Inter Milan after a rather unsuccessful return to Chelsea. At 29, Lukaku is Belgium's leading goal-getter with 68 strikes from 102 games. The Red Devils are placed in Group F along with Croatia, Canada and Morocco. Lukaku's form could be vital to their chances.

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has the knack of scoring vital goals. File photo: Reuters/Pedro Nunes

Morata will be eager to prove a point after being left out of the Spanish squad in the last edition. He performed well in Euro 2020 and has cemented his place in the national squad. The Atletico Madrid star has the ability to produce crucial goals as he proved by scoring the winner against Portugal recently which took them to the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League. He has found the back of the net 27 times from 57 matches for Spain. The 2010 champions are placed in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Japan being the other teams. Morata needs to be at his best if Spain are to go the distance.