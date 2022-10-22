ISL: Ogbeche hits late winner as Hyderabad edge Bengaluru to move into lead

Hyderabad: Defending champions Hyderabad FC have moved into the top of Indian Super League standings with a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC here on Saturday.

Hyderabad's main man, Bart Ogbeche scored the winner in the 83rd minute to power Manuel Marquez' side into the first position, displacing FC Goa, with 7 points from three matches. Bengaluru remain fourth with four points.

With the match headed for a goalless draw, Borja Herrera whipped in a corner that Gurpreet Sandhu failed to collect. The goalkeeper palmed it on to the path of Ogbeche whose header resulted in the winner.

Jamshedpur hold Mumbai City

Earlier, Mumbai City and Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw in Mumbai.

Lallianzuala Chhangte put the hosts in front after eight minutes before Daniel Chukwu levelled the score four minutes later.

Mumbai City's goalscorer Lallianzuala Chhangte (right) in action against Jamshedpur FC. Photo: ISL

Both sides made serious attempts in the first half with a Wellington Priori corner threatening to give Jamshedpur an early lead. At the other end, Bipin Singh found Stewart with a brilliant cross, but the Scot headed straight at the keeper.

But the deadlock was broken with smart play from Stewart, whose low cross across the face of the goal was buried by Chhangte.

Jamshedpur didn't have to wait longer as a Priori long throw from the right was flicked on by Sawyer before Chukwu rose highest to head the ball into the top-right corner.

Mumbai pressed Jamshedpur higher up the pitch in the second half but the visitors held on to a point.

Mumbai's next match is against Kerala Blasters in Kochi on October 28 while Jamshedpur will host the winless NorthEast United on October 30.