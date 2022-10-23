ISL: Pedro's late strike helps Odisha edge Kerala Blasters

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC drew rallied to sore a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters of their ISL match against here on Sunday.

Blasters led 1-0 at the half-time break.

Jerry slotted in to make it 1-1 for the home side in the 55th minute.

Pedro struck the winner four minutes from time.

Harmanjot Khabra had given Blasters the lead in the 35th minute to break the deadlock. Khabra headed home from a cross by Adrian Luna.

Odisha have six points from three games, while Blasters remain on three from as many matches.