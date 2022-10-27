Three great sides who failed to win the FIFA World Cup | Video

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest prize in football and winning the tournament is the goal of almost every player. However, it is easier said than done and there have been a few extremely talented teams who failed to realise their dream. Onmanorama takes a look at three such sides.

Oranje, 1974

Johan Cruyff's Oranje captured the imagination of football buffs around the world with their 'Total Football' in the 1974 edition held in West Germany. The Dutch sailed past the opening and second rounds to set up a title clash with the hosts at the Olympic Stadium in Munich.

The Netherlands had a dream start as Johan Neeskens scored a penalty in the opening minute. But Franz Beckenbauer's Germany were level midway through the first half, with Paul Breitner converting from the spot. The Germans took the lead through Gerd Mulle on the stroke of half-time and held off the Dutch to emerge champions for the second time.

Selecao, 1982

Tele Santana's Brazilian team of 1982 played such an attractive game in Spain that they are remembered fondly. The midfield consisting of Zico, Socrates, Eder and Falcao struck a chord with fans across the globe.

However, a Paolo Rossi hat-trick dashed the Selecao's hopes in the second round. In fact Brazil needed only a point to advance, but Italy entered the semifinals with a 3-2 win in an absolute classic and went on to win the Cup for a third time.

Magical Magyars, 1954

The Hungarians, with the great Ferenc Puskas in their ranks, were the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament in Switzerland. Hungary routed West Germany 8-3 in the group stage and were widely tipped to succeed in the final as well.

But despite going down 0-2 by the eighth minute, Germany fought back to edge the Magical Magyars 3-2 in the final dubbed as 'The Miracle of Berne'.