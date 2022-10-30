Football in India has a long way to go, says ex-Chelsea coach Tuchel

Former Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel, who has been undergoing a rejuvenation programme at an ayurveda centre at Nattika in Thrissur, has picked four teams that can qualify for the semifinals of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He believes Brazil, France, Argentina, and Germany will be favourites to enter the last-four stage of the quadrennial event.

"Apart from these four teams, England too have a strong side. There are some less-fancied teams who can spring a surprise or two. Belgium and Senegal have potential to be surprise packages," the 49-year-old Champions League-winning German said.

Tuchel, who parted company with Chelsea on September 7, has spent three weeks at the Sitaram Ayurveda Beach Retreat, staying totally away from the hustle and bustle of city life. In a chat with Malayala Manorama, Tuchel speaks of his stay in Kerala and rumours that he is open to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Can you tell us about the rejuvenation therapy that you underwent?

One of my assistant coaches was here six years ago. He explained to me the benefits of Ayurveda therapy. In the last four years, I had been leading quite a busy life, coaching top-flight clubs in Paris and London. The relaxation therapy has been a soothing and tranquil experience. I spent eighteen days here and now feel relaxed and recharged. I will definitely recommend this therapy to my players and colleagues. I think I'm ready for a new challenge.

Do you miss Chelsea?

I really enjoyed my stay at Chelsea. It came to an end too early for me, but it was out of my hands. I had to adapt to the new situation and move on. Looking back, I have had a fruitful stint as the head coach of Chelsea. One of my most memorable experiences at Chelsea was the home match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

What is next for you?

I'm yet to make a decision on my future. I desperately needed a break. In the last 18 days, I did not think of football at all. Some clubs did contact my manager, but as we had agreed not to discuss football here, he did not tell me the details."

Are you interested in coaching England?

England already have a good manager. I think they will perform well at international tournaments including Qatar 2022. I believe my experience at PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea will stand me in good stead in my future endeavours.

Are you surprised to see Chelsea fans in Kerala?

I was really surprised when two Chelsea fans identified me at the airport and clicked selfies with me. I was very happy to meet them and know that I'm recognised in this part of the world. It is good to know that club football, especially the English Premier League, is popular here.

Do you follow Indian football?

To be honest, football in India has a long way to go. I came to know about the huge fan base of the local club, Kerala Blasters.

Will you be travelling to Qatar for the World Cup?

Most unlikely. I don’t enjoy watching football in stadiums sitting amid hundreds of cameras. I'm somebody who is not very fond of cameras and interviews.