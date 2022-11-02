World Cup preview: Netherlands clear favourites in Group A

With Qatar all set to host the 22nd FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18, it is time to take a closer look at the 32 teams who will fight it out for the most prestigious honour in football.



Starting today, we will go through every group and let you know what to look for and what to expect from each participant before the tournament commences. A total of 64 matches will be played in eight venues located in Doha. The opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium, while the Lusail Stadium will host the final. The group phase will be played from November 20 to December 2.

Let’s begin with Group A, which features hosts Qatar, South American representatives Ecuador, African powerhouses Senegal, and the Netherlands, the outright favourites in the group.

Qatar

FIFA ranking: 50

Head coach: Felix Sanchez

While all the other teams sealed their spot in the finals after a grueling qualification campaign, hosts Qatar were busy preparing for the tournament by playing friendly matches with teams from across the world. They took part in the Copa America, CONCACAF Gold Cup, and the European World Cup qualifying matches as a guest team. In the meantime, they also emerged champions in the AFC Asian Cup, overcoming the challenge posed by Asian heavyweights like Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Japan. It will be hugely disappointing for Qatar if they fail to go past the group stage.

Strengths

Qatar have two good strikers in Akram Afif and Almoaz Ali. While Almoaz was the top-scorer in the AFC Asian Cup with nine goals, Akram shone with nine assists. Qatar also have a good backline as they conceded only one goal in the continental tournament.

Weaknesses

All the players ply their trade in the local league. This inexperience might get exposed while playing against teams that are filled with players who have vast experience in top-flight European leagues.

Ecuador



FIFA ranking: 44

Head coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Until last month, Ecuador's qualification for the finals was in limbo after they were accused of fielding an ineligible player during the qualifiers. After month-long legal disputes, FIFA’s appeal committee cleared Ecuador of wrongdoing. Their latest headache is playing against the host nation in the opening match of the World Cup. They have expressed their displeasure over the decision to bring forward their game against Qatar one day without consultation.

Strengths

Ecuador possess an excellent backline, and it will be difficult for any team to breach their defence. If veteran striker Enner Valencia and playmaker Moises Caicedo are able to unleash their full potential, Ecuador can spring some surprises in Qatar.

Weaknesses

Ecuador are known for their counter-attacking prowess, but if the opponents too play a defensive game, they may not bother to attack and try to score goals. They will be happy to play for a draw.

The Netherlands



FIFA ranking: 8



Head coach: Louis van Gaal

Dutch striker Memphis Depay has fitness issues. File photo: Reuters

The Netherlands are one of the most unpredictable teams in world football. They finished second and third in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup editions, respectively, but failed to qualify for the 2018 edition. Coached by master tactician Louis van Gaal, the three-time finalists will be looking to put the bad memories behind them and win the elusive world title.

Strengths

Starting from Virgil van Dijk in the centre-back position, the Dutch have world-class players in every department. Van Gaal has the tactical acumen to get the best performance out of his players. The Netherlands have not lost in the last 15 games.

Weaknesses

Injuries to some of the players is a cause for concern for the Dutch. Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will miss the tournament after suffering a broken leg in training. Striker Memphis Depay and midfielder Frenkie de Jong also have fitness issues.

Senegal



FIFA ranking: 18

Head coach: Aliou Cisse

Senegal shocked the football world by beating holders France in the opening game of Korea/Japan 2002 before reaching the quarterfinals. Emulating the success of their golden generation will be a real challenge for the Sadio Mane-led side. Aliou Cisse, who captained them in the 2002 edition, is the head coach of the team. They might be high on confidence after winning the African Nations Cup in February.

Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane figh for posesson during the World Cup qualifier in Cairo on March 25, 2022. File photo: AFP/Khaled Desouki

Strengths

Senegal know how to win tough matches. In the African Nations Cup final and the second leg of their World Cup play-off, they edged Egypt on penalties. Apart from Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who play for Chelsea FC in the English Premier League, are the other key players in their ranks.

Weaknesses

The quality of Senegal's attack spearheaded by Mane and the defence marshaled by Koulibaly is indisputable, but their midfield lacks the firepower. The 33-year-old Idrissa Gueye and the 32-year-old Cheikhou Kouyate seem to be slowing down. The coach has been trying out different combinations to get the balance right.