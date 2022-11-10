ISL: Bose breaks NorthEast hearts, scores late winner for ATKMB

Kolkata: NorthEast United's hope of securing the first point in the Indian Super League season was thwarted by a late winner from Subhasish Bose as ATK Mohun Bagan moved second in the points table.

Aaron Evans had scored in the 81st minute to level the match 1-1 before Bose stood tall to head home in the 90th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 win. ATK (10 points) remain behind leaders and defending champions, Hyderabad FC (16).

NorthEast, meanwhile, remain rooted to the points table without a point after their sixth straight defeat since the start of the season.

Liston Colaco had ATK ahead in the 35th minute after Juan Ferrando retained his same XI that grabbed a point in Mumbai last Sunday. Their visitors had made four changes but failed to put an end to their worst-ever start.

The visitors had the first chance within seconds of kick-off but young striker Parthib failed to capitalise. Dimitri Petratos scored at the other end, but it was flagged offside.

The opener came from a misplaced pass in midfield from Parthib, to which Hugo Boumous was alert and he found Colaco who finished it with aplomb.

NorthEast believed in securing a precious point when in the final ten minutes a Jon Gaztanaga glancing header allowed Aaron Evans to level the match. That was before Bose broke their hearts.

ATK will play FC Goa next on November 20 while NorthEast get a longer break before their next match, on November 25, against Mumbai City.

(With agency inputs)