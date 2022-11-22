FIFA World Cup: Late Bale penalty helps Wales hold USA to a fighting draw

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2022 01:25 AM IST Updated: November 22, 2022 02:31 AM IST
USA's Timothy Weah celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Wales in Group B of Qatar World Cup at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/ Jewel Samad

A late penalty from Gareth Bale helped Wales hold USA 1-1 in their Group B encounter of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Rayyan Stadium near Doha on Monday.

USA had been heading for victory courtesy a Timothy Weah goal scored in the 36th minute before Bale equalised.

The Wales captain had won the penalty himself after Zimmerman was adjudged to have fouled him inside the box. Bale then fired his shot past Turner in the 82nd minute. The goal came at a time Wales had looked dangerous. The USA had dominated the first-half, but it was the Welsh side that came roaring back in the final 45 minutes and found the reward.

The USA goal had the mark of a talent as Tim Weah, son of legendary Liberian forward George Weah applied a smart finish that would have made his father proud.

Gareth Bale celebrates his goal for Wales against USA. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup

Young Weah had made a timely run to meet Christian Pulisic's pass and finished with the outside of his right foot to live up to the name of the senior Weah, who was a Ballon d'Or winner in his prime.

