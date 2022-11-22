Qatar World Cup: Ochoa saves Lewandowski's penalty; Poland-Mexico ends goalless

Published: November 22, 2022 10:19 PM IST Updated: November 22, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Poland's Robert Lewandowski (left) and Mexico's Edson Alvarez eye the ball during their Group C match in the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/ Kirill Kudryavtsev

Doha: Poland's Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty - and his chance to finally claim a World Cup tournament goal - in a 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday that left Saudi Arabia as the early leaders of Group C after their shock win over Argentina.

Mexico played most of the attacking football in Stadium 974 but Poland won their penalty in the 56th minute when Hector Moreno pulled down Lewandowski only for the Polish captain to shoot too close to Guillermo Ochoa, who saved.

Mexico brought on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez as a substitute, capping his return from injury, but he failed to provide the breakthrough sought by coach Gerardo Martino.

The draw left Saudi Arabia top of Group C with three points after they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 earlier on Tuesday in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

