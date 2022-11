FIFA WC: Portugal, Ghana remain goalless at half-time

Doha: Portugal and Ghana remained goalless at half-time in their opening Group H match on Thursday.

Portugal is led by their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who is appearing in his fifth World Cup.

Joao Felix and Danilo Pereira join the former Manchester United star in the front.

Ghana manager Otto Addo went for three central defenders in a bid to thwart Portugal and entrusted former Spain international Inaki Williams to lead his attack

Teams - Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams.