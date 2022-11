FIFA World Cup: Argentina have the edge over Mexico in head-to-head record

Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Mexico in a crucial Group C encounter of the FIFA World Cup later tonight (Sunday 12.30 am IST). Argentina, who suffered a shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener, need at least a draw to keep their knockout hopes alive. A loss will eliminate the two-time champions.



Saudi, who meet Poland in an early kick-off (6.30 pm IST), lead the group with three points, while Poland and Mexico have a point each after playing out a goalless draw.

Argentina have a 16-5 head-to-head record over Mexico, with 14 out of the 35 matches ending in draws. The South Americans have won both their previous encounters in the World Cups – in 2006 and 2010.

Head-to-head record

Total matches: 35



Argentina wins: 16



Mexico wins: 5



Draws: 14



Argentina goals: 57



Mexico goals: 34



Results



July 19, 1930: Argentina 6 Mexico 3 (International Friendly)



March 13, 1956: Argentina 0 Mexico 0 (Panamerican Championship)

March 22, 1956: Argentina 3 Mexico 3 (Panamerican Championship)

March 10, 1960: Argentina 3 Mexico 2 (Panamerican Championship)

March 17, 1960: Argentina 2 Mexico 0 (Panamerican Championship)

March 28, 1962: Argentina 1 Mexico 0 (International Friendly)

August 22, 1967: Argentina 1 Mexico 2 (International Friendly)

February 6, 1973: Argentina 0 Mexico 2 (International Friendly)

August 31, 1975: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (Copa de Mexico)

September 18, 1984: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (International Friendly)

October 25, 1984: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (International Friendly)

November 14, 1985: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (International Friendly)

November 17, 1985: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (International Friendly)

July 31, 1987: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (International Friendly)

August 2, 1987: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (International Friendly)

January 17, 1990: Argentina 0 Mexico 2 (International Friendly)

February 17, 1990: Argentina 0 Mexico 2 (International Friendly)

March 13, 1991: Argentina 0 Mexico 0 (International Friendly)

June 20, 1993: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (Copa America)

July 4, 1993: Argentina 2 Mexico 1 (Copa America)

February 10, 1999: Argentina 1 Mexico 0 (International Friendly)

June 9, 1999: Argentina 2 Mexico 2 (International Friendly)

December 20, 2000: Argentina 2 Mexico 0 (International Friendly)

February 4, 2003: Argentina 1 Mexico 0 (International Friendly)

July 10, 2004: Argentina 0 Mexico 1 (Copa America)

March 9, 2005: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (International Friendly)

June 26, 2005: Argentina 1 Mexico 1 (FIFA Confederations Cup)

June 24, 2006: Argentina 2 Mexico 1 (FIFA World Cup)

June 11, 2007: Argentina 3 Mexico 0 (Copa America)

June 4, 2008: Argentina 4 Mexico 1 (International Friendly)

June 27, 2010: Argentina 3 Mexico 1 (FIFA World Cup)

September 8, 2015: Argentina 2 Mexico 2 (International Friendly)

November 16, 2018: Argentina 2 Mexico 0 (International Friendly)

November 20, 2018: Argentina 2 Mexico 0 (International Friendly)

September 10, 2019: Argentina 4 Mexico 0 (International Friendly)