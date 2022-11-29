FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to watch last round of group matches live

The final round of the FIFA World Cup group stage action begins tonight. So far three teams - holders France, hot favourites Brazil and European heavyweights Portugal - have booked their spots in the last 16.

The last round of group matches will be held simultaneously to make sure that none of the four teams gain any undue advantage.

The matches are set to start at 8.30 pm and 12.30 am (IST).

The matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 1 SD & Sports 18 HD and MTV (SD & HD). Live streaming is available on JioCinema App.

To keep track of both the games on TV one needs to have access to either the combination of Sports 18 1 SD and Sports 18 HD or Sports 18 1 SD and MTV HD or Sports 18 HD and MTV SD.

For example, the eagerly awaited Poland-Argentina match on Thursday (12.30 am IST) will be shown live on Sports 18 1 SD and MTV HD.

The group stage ends on Friday and knockout phase begins on Saturday.