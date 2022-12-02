FIFA World Cup 2022: Round of 16 schedule

The knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup begins on Saturday. Group A toppers the Netherlands meet USA in the first round of 16 match at 8.30 pm (IST).



Two-time champions Argentina clash with giant-killers Australia in the second match (Sunday 12.30 am IST).

The pre-quarterfinals end on Tuesday.

The quarterfinals are slated for December 9 and December 10, while the semifinals will be held on December 13 and December 14.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium on December 18 (Sunday) at 8.30 pm (IST).

Round of 16 schedule

The Netherlands vs USA, December 3, Saturday (8.30 pm)

Argentina vs Australia, December 4, Sunday (12.30 am)

France vs Poland, December 4, Sunday (8.30 pm)

England vs Senegal, December 5, Monday (12.30 am)

Japan vs Croatia, December 5, Monday (8.30 pm)

Brazil vs South Korea, December 6, Tuesday (12.30 am)

Morocco vs Spain, December 6, Tuesday (8.30 pm)

Portugal vs Switzerland, December 7, Wednesday (12.30 am)

Note: all timings in IST