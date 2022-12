Doha: Japan scored twice in the second half to beat Spain 2-1 and storm into the round-of-16 and Group E winners in the FIFA World Cup here on Thursday.

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka scored in the 48th and 51st minutes after Alvaro Morata had put Spain ahead in the 11th minute.

With two wins, Japan topped the group with 6 points while Spain were placed second on 4 points, finishing ahead of Germany by virtue of better goal difference.