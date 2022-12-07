When Morocco's World Cup hero played in the home of Kerala Blasters

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is now in the limelight after his heroics in the penalty shootout against Spain helped the African country to its first quarterfinals in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But did you know that the 31-year-old once played in Kerala? That he was involved in a tournament also featuring Kerala Blasters? The year was 2018 and Bounou was with Spanish La Liga side Girona.

In late-July Girona was in Kochi to participate in a three-team pre-season friendly tournament. Besides Kerala Blasters, the hosts, Australia's Melbourne City FC were also part of the event.

Back then, Girona were a new entrant to the La Liga that was dominated by Real Madrid and Barcelona. Bounou was one of the stars of the touring side.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou makes a save for Girona FC against Melbourne City at the Jawharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on July 27, 2018. Photo: Facebook/@ToyotaYarisLaLigaWorld

Bounou plays in Kochi

Bounou was involved in Girona's tournament opener against Melbourne at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, which was won 6-0 by the Catalans. He did make at least one notable save that night, but it was more or less a comfortable outing for the Moroccan.

However, a few days later when Kerala Blasters hosted Girona, Bounou was rested. Nevertheless, Girona won that match 5-0 to win the pre-season event.

Now, a player of Sevilla in Spain, Bounou is a hugely significant player for both club and country.