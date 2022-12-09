FIFA World Cup: England versus France | Head-to-head record

European heavyweights England and France clash in the fourth and final quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday (Sunday 12.30 am IST). England are eyeing a second successive semifinal berth against holders France.



England started with a comprehensive 6-2 win over Iran. They blanked Wales 3-0 to seal their place in the last 16 after being held to a goalless draw by the US. Gareth Southgate's men outplayed Senegal 3-0 to set up a clash with France. England have pumped in 12 goals from four matches, while conceding just two. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford have scored three goals each for the Three Lions.

France began their title defence with a 4-1 victory over Australia. The French beat the Danes 2-1 to advance to the knockout phase before suffering a 0-1 loss to Tunisia. Les Bleus proved too good for Poland in the pre-quarterfinals with a 3-1 win. France have so far netted nine times while letting in four goals. Kylian Mbappe is in red-hot form with five goals and is the top-scorer at Qatar 2022.

Advantage England

England have the edge over France in head-to-head record. England lead 17-9, with five games out of 31 ending in draws.

The Three Lions have won both their encounters against France in the World Cups. They beat France 2-0 in the group stage of the 1966 edition, which they went on to win.

England got the better of France 3-1 in an opening round group stage match of the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

However, England have managed a lone win over France since the turn of the millennium - in an international friendly in 2015. France have beaten their rivals four times, while two matches ended in draws post-2000.