ISL: Blasters down BFC, make it five in a row | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 11, 2022 07:17 PM IST Updated: December 11, 2022 10:34 PM IST
Kerala Blasters players celebrate their opening goal. Photo: ISL

Kochi: Kerala Blasters made it five wins in a row with a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Read the match report here:

Sunil Chhetri put Bengaluru ahead by converting a penalty in the 14th minute.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blasters drew level through Marko Leskovic in the 25th minute, while Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos made it 2-1 in the 43rd.

Substitute Apostolos Giannou scored Blasters' third goal in the 70th.

Javi Hernandez pulled one back in the 81st.

Blasters jumped to fourth spot with 18 points from nine matches.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout