Keralite students give company to stars in France-England match

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 12, 2022 09:24 AM IST Updated: December 12, 2022 09:45 AM IST
Jozef with Mbappe; Aimee holding the hand of Henderson | Photo: Manorama

Doha: Two Keralite children were among those who descended to the ground with the stars prior to the quarter-final match in the World Cup between England and France.

The children, Jozef and Aimee, of couple Zachariah Joseph and Eleyah of Padinjarekara family in Kottayam paraded with the players for the national anthem on the ground prior to the start of the match.

The 11-year-old Jozef was with France superstar Kylian Mbappe. The nine-year-old Aimee was with English star Jordan Henderson. Both are students of the Gems Wellington School of Doha. The family has been living in Qatar for the past nine years.

Their father, Zachariah Joseph, is venue operations manager with the Supreme Committee For Delivery and Legacy, the organizers of the World Cup. Zachariah Joseph is in charge of the Al Bayt Stadium.

