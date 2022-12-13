FIFA World Cup: Argentina versus Croatia semifinal | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 13, 2022 11:33 PM IST Updated: December 14, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic and Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul for possession. Photo: AFP/Juan Mabromata

Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Luka Modric's Croatia in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium. The match will kick-off at 12.30 am (IST).

The second semifinal will be played between holders France and giant-killers Morocco on Wednesday.

The teams: Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

