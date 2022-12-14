Ronaldo won't be happy if Argentina lift World Cup at Qatar

Brazilian football phenomenon Ronaldo Nazario admitted that he won't be happy with arch-rivals Argentina winning the World Cup in Qatar following his country's shock quarterfinal exit.

Brazil, who captured their fifth title in 2002 with the help of Ronaldo, suffered a last-eight penalty shootout defeat by Croatia, who Argentina defeated 3-0 in the semifinals.

"To say I'll be happy for Argentina (if they win), that will not be true, it would be a lie, I will not be a hypocrite," Ronaldo said in an interview with Spanish daily Marca.

"We all deserve the World Cup, it's won on the pitch. Argentina are not playing very well, but they have so much desire, they run so much, they have so much heart... And then they have Lionel Messi who is decisive in the final part."

Ronaldo, the twice Ballon d'Or winner who lifted several trophies with his national team including Copa America and Confederations Cup, also discussed Brazil's next coach with Tite leaving the job after failing to win two World Cups.

"I wouldn't mind if he was a foreigner. I'd love to see Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti or Jose Mourinho coaching Brazil. But I'm not the one who chooses," he said.

"I'm always at the disposal of the CBF (Brazilian soccer federation) for whatever they want, for any consultation."