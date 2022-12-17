FIFA World Cup: Croatia lead Morocco 2-1 in play-off | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2022 08:01 PM IST Updated: December 17, 2022 09:28 PM IST
Croatian players celebrate their opening goal. Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Croatia led Morocco 2-1 at half-time in the third-place play-off of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Satdium in Doha.

Josko Gvardiol headed Croatia into lead in the seventh minute. But Morocco drew level just a couple minutes later through another headed goal by Achraf Dari.

Mislav Orsic regained the lead for Croatia in the 42nd minute.

Last edition's runners-up Croatia were outplayed 3-0 by Argentina in the semifinals, while Morocco's dream run was stopped 2-0 by holders France.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech in action. Photo: Twitter@FIFAWorldCup

The teams: Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Ivan Perisic, Lovro Majer, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marko Livaja, Mislav Orsic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jawad El Yamiq, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Achraf Dari, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Attiat-Allah.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout