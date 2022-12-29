Santosh Trophy: Kerala prove too good for Bihar

Kozhikode: Defending champions Kerala outplayed Bihar 4-1 to notch up their second successive win in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship here on Thursday.



Kerala, who thrashed Rajasthan 7-0 in their Group II opener, went ahead in the 24th minute through Nijo Gilbert. Nijo doubled the lead four minutes later by converting a penalty for a handball.

The winners led 2-0 at the break.

Though Munna Mandi pulled one back for Bihar in the 70th, Kerala made sure of the victory by scoring two late goals through substitutes. Vishak Mohanan made it 3-1 in the 81st, while Abdu Raheem completed the tally in the 85th.

Action from the Kerala-Bihar match. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mizoram edged out Jammu and Kashmir 3-2 in the first match of the day.

Both Kerala and Mizoram have six points from two matches.

Kerala next play Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.