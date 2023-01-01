Santosh Trophy: Five-star Kerala crush Andhra to remain top of Group 2

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 01, 2023 06:48 PM IST
Kerala's Mohamed Salim (right) celebrtes his goal against Andhra Pradesh with teammates in the Santosh Trophy at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: Kerala crushed Andhra Pradesh 5-0 in their third Group 2 match of the Santosh Trophy at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday.

With this win, Kerala remain on top of the group with 9 points.

The hosts scored three goals in the first half and completed a perfect outing with five different players scoring.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kerala crushed Rajasthan 7-0 in their tournament opener and later defeated Bihar 4-1.

Result: Kerala 5 (Nijo Gilbert 16, Mohamed Salim 19, Abdu Raheem 45+4, Vishak Mohanan 53, Viknesh M 62) bt Andhra Pradesh 0

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout