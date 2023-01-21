With Arteta, Arsenal are Arsenal again | Podcast

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into genuine Premier League contenders. Arsenal now sit top of the table with a healthy five-point lead over Manchester City who have played a game more than the Londoners.

With the season only at the halfway stage, the PL title is far from won, but as Jose Mourinho prophesied in 2020, 'with Mikel, Arsenal are Arsenal again'.

When Arteta was appointed manager of Arsenal in December 2019 replacing interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg not many would have imagined him to be challenging for the title in just over two seasons.

In fact, by December 2020, Arsenal were languishing in 15th place and the crowd demanding Arteta's dismissal grew thicker.

But he stayed and remained true to his philosophy; removing players that did not fit into his system. He also ensured the continuity of those that mattered -- Martin Odegaard in particular, whose loan move was made permanent and he now captains the gunners.

Now, Arsenal mean business. They march on in search of the Premier League glory that has eluded them since 2003-04.