Kozhikode: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala scored a 1-0 win over Kenkre FC in the I-League here on Sunday.



Spanish forward Sergio Mendigutxia scored the vital goal in the 21st minute at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

Gokulam were reduced to 10 men in the 56th as Rahul Raju was sent off.

However,the Malabarians held on to pocket three precious points.

They moved up to third spot with 24 points from 13 matches.

Gokulam meet NEROCA next Sunday in an away tie.