Kerala Blasters fans did not receive the best of news to begin the New Year as the club announced the exit of skipper Adrian Luna.

"The Blasters can confirm that club captain Adrian Luna will spend the 2025–26 season on loan with an overseas club, as part of a mutually agreed arrangement between the player and the club," Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

"Everyone at Kerala Blasters FC thanks Adrian for his continued professionalism and leadership, and wishes him the very best for the season abroad."

Though the club has not confirmed Luna's destination, it is understood that he has attracted interest from an Indonesian side. There are other offers too, a source close to the club said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uruguayan attacking midfielder was one of the most popular players in Kerala, having spent four years since arriving from Melbourne City FC.

Luna is the latest casualty of the stalemate in Indian football due to the non-start of the ISL (Indian Super League). The first division that was scheduled to begin in September remains in limbo as the All India Football Federation scrambles to find a commercial partner to kick-start the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several overseas players have left their clubs due to the absence of football in India. The Blasters recently released their fresh signing, Tiago Alves. In mid-July, the club parted ways with striker Jesus Jimenez, who was their leading goalscorer the previous season with 11 strikes from 18 matches.

The Blasters have four overseas players remaining in their roster, namely Noah Sadaoui, Dusan Lagator, Koldo Obieta and Juan Rodriguez. But with the January transfer window open, it wouldn't be a surprise if the club is forced to part ways with the others, too.