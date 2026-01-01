Kerala will begin their Santosh Trophy campaign against Punjab at the Silapathar Football Stadium in Assam on January 22.

Services, Odisha, Railways and Meghalaya are the other teams in Group B alongside Kerala. Group A comprises hosts Assam, defending champions West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Rajasthan.

Kerala were losing finalists last season, after a 0-1 defeat to West Bengal in the final in Hyderabad on December 31, 2024. Kerala have won the national men's football championship seven times, with the last win coming in 2021-22 at Manjeri in Malappuram.

Kerala and Bengal qualified for the final round without having to play the qualifiers, as they played the final last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala's other Group B matches: Railways (Jan 24), Odisha (Jan 26), Meghalaya (Jan 29) and Services (Jan 31). The first two matches will begin at 9 am, while the next two are scheduled to start at 1.30 pm local time. The timing of the fifth and final group match is yet to be announced.

Shafeeq Hassan is the head coach of Kerala, while Ebin Rose will serve as his assistant. K T Chacko is the goalkeeping coach.