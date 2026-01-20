A major reason for Kerala Blasters' proposed move to switch their home base from Kochi to Kozhikode this season is to reduce the operational expense.

According to reports, the Blasters are likely to save up to 50% on rent and other matchday expenses by opting to play at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode instead of the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JNI) Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi.

It is understood that the Blasters paid around ₹10 lakh in rent per match to the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the Kochi stadium. For the Kozhikode venue, the rent is likely to be around ₹6 lakh per match, though negotiations to lower the fee are understood to be ongoing with the city Corporation.

Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium (JNIS), Kaloor. Photo: Manorama

With a truncated Indian Super League (ISL) season scheduled to begin on February 14, the Blasters expect to get at least seven home matches in Kozhikode.

The venue in Kozhikode recently hosted more than 30,000 fans for a Super League Kerala match. In terms of average attendance, it is at par with the JNI, which has been the Blasters' home ground since the club was launched in 2014.

The delay in announcing Kozhikode as the home base for this season is due to an issue with the venue's readiness. The Kozhikode ground was ruined after a Supercross event was held there in December. A source in the Kerala Football Association said the ground is expected to be restored to its normal state this month.

The ISL fixtures for the delayed season are yet to be released. It is understood that the majority of the 14 participating clubs have yet to finalise their home grounds. The season that was supposed to begin in September was put on hold after the All India Football Federation did not reach an agreement with its previous commercial partner, FSDL, regarding the renewal of their Master Rights Agreement. The impasse led to an unprecedented delay, causing most clubs to shut down operations temporarily. The season was finally announced following the intervention of the union government.

With significant revenue losses and hefty player wages, clubs have adopted various cost-cutting measures, including pay cuts. The decision to shift home bases to affordable venues is a major reason.