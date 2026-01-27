Kerala Blasters continued their signing spree by securing the services of Spanish midfielder Matias Hernandez from Gokulam Kerala.

Hernandez becomes the fourth signing of the Blasters this month as the club prepares for the Indian Super League (ISL) season starting February 14.

"Matias is a player who brings clarity and discipline to the centre of the pitch," said Kerala Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee in a statement.

"His profile adds strength to our midfield unit and gives us more options in how we manage different phases of the game. He can also contribute in defensive roles when needed."

The Blasters earlier announced experienced Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges and roped in a pair of fresh faces, namely attackers Marlon Roos-Trujillo and Kevin Yoke.

The club said the players will assemble in Kochi over the week in a phased manner.