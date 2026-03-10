India bowed out of the AFC Women's Asian Cup with a 1-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei in their last group match in Perth on Tuesday.

India needed to win by at least 2 goals to advance as the best third-placed side. However, India wasted opportunities while gifting Taipei easy goals in a hard-fought game.

Even in defeat, a goal scored by Manisha Kalyan stood out for its technical excellence and for its timing. The winger fired in a powerful freekick from 30 yards to make it 1-1 for India in the 39th minute after Taipei led through Y H Su's 12th-minute tap in.

Manisha's strike was so powerful and precise that the Taipei goalkeeper had no chance of stopping it. The ball flew off her left foot, rocked the inside of the bar before bouncing inside. But the goal was not immediately confirmed and required VAR intervention.

Manisha, a 24-year-old, has a Kerala connection as she had played for Kozhikode-based Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League. Manisha now plays for Alianza Lima in the Peruvian top division

At the other end, mistakes forced by the Indian defence's eagerness to look for a first win proved costly. The first goal was a clear example as J W Chen intercepted Sanju's back pass before the Indian goalkeeper Panthoi could come off her line to clear. Chen squared for Su for an easy finish.

The biggest setback was a goal from the penalty spot before half time when Y Y Hsu's shot hit the upright corner and deflected off Panthoi to sneak in. India played with purpose in the second half and showed more urgency, but Taipei found a third goal after forcing Panthoi out.

India had lost to Vietnam before suffering a heavy 0-11 defeat to former World Champions Japan earlier in the event.