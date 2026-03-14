Kerala Blasters secured their first point of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, thanks to their Malayali striker Muhammed Ajsal.

The 22-year-old striker, a Kozhikode native, scored from a free header in the 92nd minute to give the Blasters a 1-1 draw against East Bengal in Kolkata on Saturday.

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The Blasters had lost their first four matches of the season going into the away fixture. This is the worst start the club has had since the start of the ISL in 2014.

David Catala's Blasters were staring at a fifth straight loss as they had trailed since the 10th minute when Youssef Ezzejjari converted a penalty.

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Ahead of the match, the Blasters were dealt a severe blow as striker Victor Bertomeu was ruled out due to a red card "as a retrospective action after the club’s last fixture".

Ajsal, who started alongside Bertomeu in the last match, was entrusted with the duty of leading the line tonight.

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Ajsal was Kerala's hero in the Santosh Trophy campaign that ended with a runner-up place. He's proven to the fans that they can trust him to lead the line at the highest level of Indian football.

The Blasters will fly back to Kochi for their next ISL match against Punjab FC on March 21.