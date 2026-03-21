Kerala Blasters' disastrous Indian Super League (ISL) season got even worse as they suffered a fifth defeat in six matches to remain on a point. Punjab FC posted a 3-1 win over the Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. The Blasters' only point of the season came in a 1-1 draw to East Bengal last week.

The Blasters are 13th in the table of 14 teams, with winless Mohammedan staying bottom. However, the Kolkata side have played two games fewer than the Blasters. David Catala's Blasters were down 0-3 at halftime, with Zeljkovic (7), Osuji (18) and Ramirez (38) scoring.

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Senegalese defender Fallou Ndiaye, who joined the club recently, scored a consolation in the 65th minute. It was only the third goal scored by the Blasters this season. The Blasters were reduced to ten men in the dying moments after Marlon Roos-Trujillo received a second yellow. The two-time finalists will seek their first win when they play Sporting Delhi away on April 5.