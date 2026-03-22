Even as the Kerala Blasters are doing poorly in the Indian Super League (ISL), two of their standout performers have earned a maiden call-up to the India U-23 squad for an upcoming tri-nation friendly series.

Striker Muhammad Ajsal and midfielder Ebindas Yesudasan are part of the 24-member squad announced by the All India Football Federation on Sunday. Ebindas, still just 20, was part of the India Under-20 side.

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India, coached by Naushad Moosa, play against Bhutan and Tajikistan in the series to be held at Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh from March 28 to 31.

Thiruvananthapuram native Ebindas and Kozhikode native Ajsal (22) have been two of the best players for the Blasters this season. Ajsal’s late headed goal against East Bengal gave the Blasters their only point from six rounds.

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Ebin provided the assists for two of the three goals scored by the Blasters in over 540 minutes in the ISL. He assisted the Blasters’ first goal of the campaign, with a freekick that was finished off by Victor Bertomeu, and also swung in the corner headed in by Ajsal in Kolkata.

Under Spanish head coach David Catala two-time ISL winners Blasters have lost five of their six matches in the ISL. On Saturday, the club lost 1-3 to Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.