It is rare for active footballers to get a stadium or a part of it named after them, especially if it the same facility they call home ground. But it is not surprising if the footballer is Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami, the American football club where Messi plays, have unveiled a ‘Leo Messi Stand’ at the Nu Stadium. “... our number 10 and captain set to become part of a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete regularly playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honour,” Inter Miami said in a statement.

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Messi has played a major role in bringing attention back to football in the United States since his move to MLS (Major League Soccer) in 2023. The Argentine great has continued his outstanding football journey in the US, scoring 82 goals in 94 appearances and making 53 assists. Messi was named the MLS’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2024 and 2025, becoming the first player in the league’s history to bag the award in consecutive seasons.

The 38-year-old Argentine should be able to celebrate his goals with fans seated in the stand named after him once he returns to the US after the ongoing international break.

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Messi, however, is not the first men's footballer to have a stand or a facility named after him.

Manchester United have 'Sir Bobby Charlton Stand' and 'Sir Alex Ferguson Stand' at their Old Trafford ground, and Liverpool have 'The Kenny Dalglish Stand' at Anfield, to name a few.

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Besides, there are stadiums named after football greats, most notably Napoli's Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is named in honour of the late Argentine great. Argentinos Juniors also named their home ground after the World Cup winner.

Ajax in Amsterdam call their home the Johan Cruyff Arena, while Pele, Ferenc Puskas, Mario Kempes, Didier Droga, Fernando Torres and Bhaichung Bhutia also have stadiums named after them.