Boston: France started their preparations for the World Cup in convincing fashion as Kylian Mbappe inspired them to a 2-1 friendly win over Brazil despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half on Thursday.

Captain Mbappe, showing no sign of the knee problems that had troubled him in recent weeks, opened the scoring in the first half, while Hugo Ekitike found the net after Dayot Upamecano was sent off 10 minutes into the second half.

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Gleison Bremer pulled one goal back for Brazil.

While the French defence, without the injured Jules Kounde and William Saliba, was shaky at times, their attacking firepower was too much to handle for Brazil, who lacked creativity in the midfield.

Mbappe now has 56 goals with France and is just one shy of Olivier Giroud’s record, which he could at least equal when Didier Deschamps’s side take on Colombia in another friendly in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday.

"For us, it was not a friendly. Playing Brazil is a great opportunity to see where we stand tactically and technically. It’s great to play matches like this. I said before the game we should not draw conclusions from it, so I’m not going to be hypocritical and treat it like a World Cup final," said Mbappe.

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"We showed creativity and remained solid. We’re moving forward. All I want is to be on the pitch and play — every kid dreams of playing a France-Brazil match. I know it’s a privilege.”

France carried an early threat on the break against a Brazil side intent on pushing forward.

Didier Deschamps’s team struck first in the 32nd minute through Mbappe after a sharp transition. Aurelien Tchouameni won back possession and fed Ousmane Dembele, who released Mbappe into space down the right and the France captain accelerated clear of Leo Pereira before calmly lifting a right-footed finish over Ederson.

The goal capped a lively opening spell in which France looked dangerous whenever they found space, Mbappe’s pace stretching Brazil’s back line and forcing them on to the back foot.

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Brazil threatened a quick response when Vinicius Jr. capitalised on a loose ball and slipped Gabriel Martinelli through, but the Arsenal forward’s effort from the edge of the area curled just wide of the target.

Luiz Henrique replaced Raphina at halftime and made an instant impact, testing Mike Maignan with a powerful shot from just inside the box as Brazil looked more dangerous early in the second half.

They were quickly rewarded when Upamecano, in a last defender position, was shown a straight red card for tripping Wesley in the 55th minute.

But France did not panic and even doubled the tally in the 65th minute as Ekitike dinked a right-footed effort past Ederson after being played through by Michael Olise at the end of a counter-attack.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side eventually pulled one back when Bremer tapped in from Luiz Henrique’s cross in the 78th minute but France held firm to secure Deschamps's first victory against Brazil in his coaching career.