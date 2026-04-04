Acclaimed Assam footballer Gilbertson Sangma, popularly known as the ‘Man with Golden Boot’, passed away at his residence in Guwahati on Saturday. He was 71. Sangma had been battling age-related health issues for the past few years and was also diagnosed with dementia.

He breathed his last at around 7.30 am at his home. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday, though final arrangements will be confirmed after family members arrive from different parts of the country.

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Renowned for his exceptional football skills, Sangma earned the nickname ‘Man with Golden Boot’ during his playing days. He was a member of the state police team and represented Assam in the Santosh Trophy for several seasons. In recognition of his contributions to sport, he was conferred the state’s second-highest civilian honour, ‘Assam Saurabh’, in 2022.

During his career, he played a key role in securing multiple titles for the Assam Police team, including the Bordoloi Trophy and the Independence Day Cup. At the peak of his career in the mid-1970s, Sangma was also selected for the Indian team for three international friendlies held in Indonesia and Thailand.

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Following his retirement from the police force, he remained actively involved in the sporting community in Assam. Condoling his demise, NorthEast United FC expressed grief over the loss.

"We at NorthEast United FC mourn the passing of Gilbertson Sangma, one of Assam's notable footballers, who was known as the 'Man with Golden Boot'," the club said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time," it added.

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Devajit Saikia also paid tribute to Sangma. "GILBERTSON SANGMA, a legend in football is gone... Huge loss to our football and sports... Will miss his 'superstardom' who was an unannounced brand ambassador of Bordoloi Trophy in its glorious days... Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans," he said in a post on X.