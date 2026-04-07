Rajasthan United left Gokulam Kerala heartbroken with a late winner in their Indian Football League (I-League) match in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Naoba Meitei scored the solitary goal on 90+11 minutes to deliver three points for the hosts. Both sides tried to win it after 14 minutes were added at the end of regulation time. Meitei won the ball in midfield and went on to score, leaving Gokulam goalkeeper Shibin Raj stunned.

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Gokulam came into the fixture on the back of their biggest win of the season (4-2) against Aizawl before the international break.

The defeat to Rajasthan was Gokulam's third of the season, which puts them eight points off the summit, held by Diamond Harbour (16 points). Gokulam's next play is against Real Kashmir away on April 12.

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The IFL winner will earn promotion to the top division, the Indian Super League (ISL). Gokulam won the I-League twice before the roadmap for Indian football, guaranteeing promotion to the ISL, kicked in.