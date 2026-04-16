Kerala Blasters squandered a good chance to build momentum in the Indian Super League and win over the majority of their fans, who are boycotting the club over alleged mismanagement by those running it.

On Wednesday, as the state celebrated the festival of Vishu, symbolising prosperity and fresh beginnings, the Blasters went back to old habits and conceded late. Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia scored in the 88th minute to make it 1-1 for NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

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The Blasters had led the match since the 41st minute when an acrobatic effort from Fallou Ndiaye resulted in an own goal. Kevin Yoke missed a glorious chance in the second half as the Blasters failed to add to their advantage.

Nevertheless, the yellow brigade have gone two consecutive matches unbeaten for the first time this season. The Blasters had won their first match of the season on April 11 by securing a 2-1 result over Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru.

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The Blasters have five points from nine matches, and are only barely above the relegation spot (14th), which is held by Mohammedan, without a point in seven matches. Ashley Westwood’s Blasters will next play Jamshedpur FC in Kochi on April 18, starting at 5 pm.