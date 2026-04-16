World Cup winner Lionel Messi has become the owner of a lower division football club in Spain. The Argentine great acquired the Catalonia-based UE Cornella that plays in the fifth division in Spanish football.

“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent,” UE Cornella said in a statement.

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“The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots,” the statement read.

Messi’s purchase of Cornella is seen as his continued association with the region of Catalonia, which transformed him into a global superstar. Messi spent two decades at FC Barcelona, winning 34 major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles.

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Cornella, established in 1951, is a modest club in a working-class neighborhood. The club has famously produced players such as Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, who was with Messi at Inter Miami.