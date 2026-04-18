Gokulam Kerala suffered a second heavy defeat in the Indian Football League (formerly I-League) after being humbled by Diamond Harbour (5-2) in Kalyani on Saturday.

Last week, Gokulam lost 2-6 to Real Kashmir in Srinagar. With the latest setback in Kolkata, Gokulam have lost three matches in a row, conceding 12 goals and scoring just four times.

Also Read Kerala Blasters turn a page with second win and first clean sheet of ISL season

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While Gokulam seem to be slipping up in their bid to gain promotion to the ISL, Kerala Blasters, the other major club in the state, are on a path to recovery after being involved in a relegation battle for the first seven rounds of the season with just a point.

The Blasters, which plays in the ISL, have won two of their last three matches to move away from the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Gokulam have inched closer to the bottom of the IFL points table with eight points from nine rounds. Diamond Harbour remain on top of the IFL table with 22 points from nine matches.

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Against Diamond Harbour, Gokulam started well by scoring first through Bouba Aminou. Luka Majcen equalised after half an hour. Hugo Diaz scored a brace to put the hosts 3-1 up, but Rahul Raju made it 2-3 for the visitors. Malayali forward Jobby Justin gave the hosts a 4-1 lead shortly after the hour, and Ramdinthara hammered in the final nail in the 71st minute.

Before Diaz’ double strikes, the second half was played at a frantic pace. Majcen was heavily involved in Diaz’ opener as he found Halicharan Narzary on the left and the cut back was timed well to meet the Spaniard in the box.

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Gokulam failed to defend a long throw two minutes later, allowing Melroy Assisi to make contact before Diaz volleyed home. Gokulam’s second goal featured a cross from Moses Lalrinzuala, which was headed home by Raju.

Scores: Diamond Harbour 5 (Luka Majcen 31, Hugo Díaz 50, 53, Jobby Justin 61, Ramdinthara 71) bt Gokulam Kerala 2 (Bouba Aminou 17, Rahul Raju 57)