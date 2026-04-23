Substitute Matias Hernandez scored an injury time winner for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Kochi, once again boycotted by the majority of the fan groups.

Hernandez headed home an Ebindas corner in 90+4 minutes to win the match, 2-1. Kevin Yoke had the ball in the net but was flagged offside. At the other end, Arsh Anwer Shaikh heaved a sigh of relief as a misunderstanding gave Odisha the chance for a late equaliser, but the ball narrowly missed the far post.

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The Blasters have extended their unbeaten run in the league to four matches, of which they have won three. Interim head coach Ashley Westwood, who has overseen a turnaround in the Blasters' season, was suspended. In his place, assistant coach Peter Hartley managed from the dugout. His counterpart, T G Purushothaman, is a former Blasters coach.

Victor Bertomeu had opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a composed finish from inside the box. An attempt from Kevin Yoke deflected off a defender and fell kindly in front of the Spaniard, who had positioned himself between the two centre-backs. After a smart first touch with his right foot, Bertomeu used the outside of the same foot to poke it home.

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Rahim Ali equalised for Odisha after he timed his run to meet a Hitesh Sharma through ball before firing it past goalkeeper Arsh in the 27th minute.

Former Blasters fan favourite C K Vineeth was in attendance at the stadium, watching from the gallery as the majority of the stadium remained deserted. However, there was a significant improvement in attendance figures, and Vineeth could take credit for it because he had appealed to fans to not boycott the matches and support the home team.