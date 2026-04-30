Gokulam Kerala are in danger of relegation from the second division, the Indian Football League (IFL), after losing 0-3 to Real Kashmir at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Real Kashmir took the lead in the 26th minute through a Vitor Barata own goal, before Gokulam were reduced to 10 men in the first half after Bouba Aminou was sent off. The Snow Leopards took advantage of the situation, and strikes from Shedrack Charles (49) and Mohammad Inam (52) ensured them valuable three points in a relegation battle.

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The win has taken Real Kashmir to 11 points, giving them a breather in the four-team relegation battle. Gokulam remain second from bottom on 8 points, just one above the relegation zone, currently occupied by Namdhari SC (7 points).

Gokulam will play Aizawl in a do-or-die battle on May 5, a day after Real Kashmir and Namdhari play for survival.

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Gokulam Kerala have been on a horrible run of late, losing the last four matches. The Kozhikode-based side has conceded 15 goals and scored just four during the period.

The IFL is the new name for I-League, the second division of men's club football in the country after the ISL (Indian Super League). Gokulam are the only representatives of Kerala in the IFL, just like Kerala Blasters are in the ISL.

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The (IFL) champions are guaranteed promotion to the ISL, while the team that finishes bottom will be relegated to I-League 2, the third division. Gokulam won the I-League twice before an AIFF roadmap guaranteeing promotion to the winners kicked in.